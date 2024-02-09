Kayla Montgomery to take stand in trial of estranged husband accused of killing young daughter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kayla Montgomery is slated to take the stand in the murder trial for her estranged husband, Adam Montgomery, who is accused of brutally killing his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony, in 2019.

According to Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward, Adam Montgomery did not show up to court on Friday morning.

Kayla Montgomery, who has previously identified her now-estranged husband as Harmony’s killer, is a key star witness in the trial. During opening statements on Thursday, Adam Montgomery’s defense team denied Adam was at fault for his daughter’s death, claiming Kayla was the one responsible and has lied to protect herself.

“Adam Montgomery did not cause Harmony’s death. Kayla Montgomery was the last person to see Harmony alive,” defense attorney James Brooks argued Thursday.

“Only Kayla knows the truth, and only she benefits from all the lies that she told,” defense attorney James Brooks argued Thursday. “The whole entire story is not true.”

Both Adam and Kayla Montgomery did not appear in court on Thursday. Adam Montgomery also refused to appear in court on Wednesday. Montgomery told a judge via Zoom on Wednesday that he intends to plead guilty to charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence in the death of Harmony Montgomery.

Prosecutors on Thursday recounted horrific and brutal abuse of Harmony and the eventual killing of the 5-year-old girl, whose body has never been found.

Knowles said Adam Montgomery flew into a rage on Dec. 7, 2019, when Harmony had an accident in the car.

“He looked back at Harmony as he was driving, and he said, ‘Really Harmony? Again?’ And he began striking her. As he was driving, holding onto the wheel he began punching this little girl repeatedly for something she had no control over,” Knowles said

Knowles described Harmony’s last days of life as excruciatingly painful, saying she was scared, skinny, bruised, constantly exhausted and unable to control her bowels.

Adam Montgomery allegedly “beat and terrorized” his now-estranged wife Kayla, Knowles said.

“He conditioned her through force and threats. Kayla was in a nightmare with no end as he carried Harmony’s body for two months,” he said.

After Montgomery’s alleged attack on the young defenseless girl, the prosecutor said he did drugs for 20 to 25 minutes, displaying zero concern for the child dying just feet away from him.

“Kayla was terrified to see what he had done. She could hear the moaning. Sounds that eventually stopped,” the prosecutor said.

After Harmony died, the prosecutor said Adam Montgomery stored the body in the ceiling of a local shelter, sleeping beneath her before allegedly placing her body in a restaurant freezer and moving her again to an apartment on Union Street. Adam Montgomery allegedly bought saws and lime at Home Depot, and put in for a work order to unclog his bathroom drain, where he allegedly dismembered his daughter’s body.

Adam Montgomery is charged with second-degree murder and assault in connection with the death of Harmony. Authorities have also charged him with witness tampering, in addition to the criminal offenses of falsifying physical evidence (after, destroy, hide), and abuse of a corpse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

