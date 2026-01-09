Happening this Weekend: New England Boat Show Boston, Winter Skate Foxboro, Winter Bonfire Danvers

Looking for something fun to do this January weekend? Here are three great options—whether you want to dream of summer, enjoy some winter fun, or warm up by a bonfire.

🚤 Discover Boating New England Boat Show – Boston

January 7–11, 2026: Thomas Michael Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston

Boating season may feel far away, but the New England Boat Show is in full swing—and it’s the perfect place to start planning for warmer days.

The show features more than 500 boats, hands‑on demos, and free educational sessions for boaters of all levels. Kids 12 and under get in free.

For tickets, hours, and full schedules, visit the official show website.

⛸️ Winter Skate at Patriot Place – Foxborough

If you’d rather embrace the season, head to Winter Skate at Patriot Place. Located in Lot 12B, this scenic outdoor skate path is open to skaters of all ages and skill levels. Bring your own skates or rent on site.

Hours for the 2025–2026 season:

Mon–Thu: 4–9 PM

Fri: 4–10 PM

Sat: 11 AM–10 PM

Sun: 11 AM–9 PM

School holidays: 11 AM–10 PM

Pricing varies by age and membership (e.g., adults $10–$12; children $7–$8).

See the full schedule, pricing, and rental details on the Winter Skate page.

🔥 Winter Bonfire – Danvers

Saturday, January 10, 2026 • 5–7 PMPlains Park, DanversRain date: Sunday, January 11

Warm up with a community bonfire at this free family event hosted by Danvers FalconFest. Enjoy DJ music, comfort‑food vendors, kids’ activities, and the lighting of the Christmas tree bonfire.

Get full event details at the Danvers FalconFest site.

