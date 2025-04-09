Hanson man sentenced to a year in prison for dogfighting, first federal case of its kind in Mass.

BOSTON — A Hanson man is being sentenced to a year in prison for dogfighting, the first-ever federal dogfighting case in Massachusetts.

John D. Murphy, 51, pleaded guilty back in November 2024 to nine counts of possessing animals for use in an animal fighting venture.

Back in 2021, Murphy was recorded discussing dogfighting with a person connected to a New York-based dogfighting ring. A search on Murphy’s Facebook account was conducted, which revealed chats with other dogfighters about fight results and the status of dogs. Murphy was also in private dogfighting groups to exchange information on dogs.

Also on Murphy’s Facebook were photos of a pit bull-style dog with scarring and discolorations on its head and leg, similar to those found from dogfighting. An additional photo showed a similar-looking dog restrained in a breeding stand. Videos from his account showed the dogs tethered to different treadmill-like devices that dogfighters commonly use to physically condition dogs for dogfights. One video showed a live raccoon, caged in front of the carpet mill, to serve as “motivation” for the dog to run faster and harder.

“Dogfighting is a blood sport rooted in cruelty and greed. For years, Mr. Murphy brutalized defenseless animals for profit and sport – training them to fight, suffer and die for his own financial gain. His actions were not only illegal but deeply disturbing,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley.

Then, in 2023, Murphy’s Hanson residence was searched, where it was revealed that he had owned nine pit bulls, several of which had scarring, similar to that found in the pictures.

Animal fighting paraphernalia was also found during the search of Murphy’s residence, including:

Flirt poles, used to entice a dog to chase a stimulus

Spring poles, used to build a dog’s jaw strength and increase aggression

Several treadmills, slat mills, and carpet mills, used to condition dogs to build stamina and muscle

A Jenny mill, used to develop a dog’s endurance and musculature by enticing the animal to run on a circular track

Rabbit training scent for dogs

Break sticks, used to force a dog’s bite open, specifically at the termination of a fight or while training

A dog bite sleeve

Disposable skin staplers, used to attempt to close wounds resulting from dogfights

Several types of steroids and painkillers

Fertility medications and a breeding stand, used to restrain female dogs during breeding

Printouts of fighting dog pedigrees

Dog fighting literature, DVDs, and CD-ROMs.

A search of Murphy’s phone also revealed his involvement in dogfighting, including WhatsApp conversations. In one message, Murphy expressed his anger over having animal control called to his property and the 25 years he invested in breeding and conditioning dogs, stating that he’ll “never never never” quit what he is doing with the dogs.

In March 2024, Murphy was indicted by a federal grand jury.

“Dog fighting is a brutal and inhumane form of entertainment and is associated with other organized criminal activity, including illegal gambling,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “We are committed to holding violators accountable. We commend the collaboration between federal and multiple state and local law enforcement agencies in investigating and prosecuting this case.”

Alongside his prison sentence, Murphy will also face a three-year supervised release and a $10,000 fine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

