Hampton Beach braces for more coastal flooding as storm moves through the state

HAMPTON, N.H. — Hampton Beach is bracing for more coastal flooding as another storm bringing drenching rain moves through.

High tide in Hampton is expected at 12:20 p.m. “We anticipate most of the roadways coming into the beach will be flooded by then,” said Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon.

Access to Hampton Beach will be closed at 10 a.m. and Chief McMahon says that this is a coastal flooding event and that rain doesn’t impact the flooding a great deal.

High tide is expected to reach 14.3 feet and officials are recommending that residents leave their homes before high tide.

Hampton Fire, police, and public works will have extra personnel throughout the weekend to respond to calls.

“We urge anyone in low-lying areas that typically flood to move vehicles to higher ground for the duration of the event,” Hampton Police wrong on Facebook. “We also urge securing of items on your property that may float away in flood waters.”

This storm comes less than a week after Hampton declared an emergency “as a result of extremely high seas and flooding.”

Anyone with storm-related damage to their property is urged to call 211 to report the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

