Heavy rain, high-risk flooding hits the region as another weekend storm moves through

NEW ENGLAND — Communities across Massachusetts and New Hampshire are bracing for another round of heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and high tide flooding as another storm hits the region.

A flood watch has been issued for Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Western Norfolk, and Western Plymouth counties until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The storm continues through the early morning hours and will go into about noon on Saturday.

A wind advisory is also in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Suffolk, and Western Plymouth counties until Saturday afternoon.

This latest round of weather comes just days after a drenching rainstorm swamped seacoast communities, and less than a week after a nor’easter dumped a foot of snow in some areas.

On the North Shore of Massachusetts, major roadways were flooded and left impassable as rivers crested and high tide hit. In Hampton, New Hampshire, beach homes were left underwater and police urged residents to evacuate to higher ground.

For more on this approaching storm, visit the Boston 25 Weather page for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

