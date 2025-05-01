‘Had him by the arm’: Man recalls harrowing moment he saved boy from New Hampshire dog attack

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An investigation continues Thursday after two people, including a child, were attacked by two dogs near a playground in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an assault in progress in the area of 458 Lake Avenue in Manchester around 12:15 p.m. found an 8-year-old boy and a man who had been bitten by two dogs, according to authorities.

Matthew Buchan, who lives nearby, heard the child’s cries for help and raced to the rescue.

Matthew Buchan

He said he saw a pit bull and a Rottweiler attacking the 8-year-old.

“The Rottweiler had him by the arm, and the pit bull, like, looked at me,” Buchan recalled. “I hauled off and hit him. He came after me and I punched him, he came after me again and I punched him, and then he came from the other side and that’s when he got me on my hand.”

The child was rushed to Elliot Hospital with serious arm injuries. Buchan was also taken to the hospital for evaluation and will likely need surgery on his hand.

“It was a horrible situation,” Buchan added.

It’s unclear if the owner of the dogs will face charges in connection with the incident.

Police didn’t release any additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

