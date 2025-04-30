Officials: 8-year-old child, man, attacked by 2 dogs near NH playground

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two people, including a child, were hospitalized after being attacked by two dogs near a playground on Wednesday.

Manchester Fire officials say they responded to the area of 458 Lake Avenue around 12:15 p.m. for a report of an assault in progress.

Arriving crews found an 8-year-old child and a man who had been attacked and bitten by two dogs, according to investigators.

0 of 4 Child mauled by dog at NH playground, man also injured, police say Child mauled by dog at NH playground, man also injured, police say Child mauled by dog at NH playground, man also injured, police say Child mauled by dog at NH playground, man also injured, police say

Officials say the child was transported to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries to the arm.

The man, who tried stopping the attack, was also transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation and it’s unclear if the dog’s owner will face any charges.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group