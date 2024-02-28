Groton school resource officer fired for inappropriate conduct

GROTON, Mass — A Groton school resource officer is off the job due to inappropriate conduct.

Officer Omar Connor was terminated after an investigation found that he engaged in “inappropriate conduct”, Groton Police Chief Michael Luth said.

Groton police say the matter is currently being reviewed by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission and has been appealed to arbitration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group