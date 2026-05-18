Green Line C branch work completed successfully, MBTA says

BOSTON — The MBTA says it has successfully completed its latest infrastructure improvements along the Green Line C branch.

This includes the continued installation of Green Line Train Protection System infrastructure and accessibility enhancements at several street-level C branch stops, as part of the C Branch Accessibility Improvements Project, MBTA officials said in a statement on Monday.

This work took place during 12 consecutive days of shuttle bus service replacement between Kenmore and Cleveland Circle.

“We made a commitment to the public to implement an additional layer of safety with the new Green Line Train Protection System; work that had been delayed for far too long prior to this administration,” Interim Secretary and General Manager Phillip Eng said.

MBTA C Line improvements (MBTA)

“Not only did we complete the installation along the C Branch track infrastructure as part of this most recent diversion but we delivered critical accessibility upgrades at street-level stops to allow all that want and need to use transit, the ability to do so,” Eng said.

“The work accomplished on the C branch this month is another step closer to a modernized transit system,” Eng said. “Thank you to the MBTA team for their determination and to our riders for their continued patience while we accomplished this critical work.”

With unencumbered access to Green Line track areas, Eng said this service change allowed crews to continue work to install GLTPS infrastructure along the street-level tracks of the C branch between Kenmore and Cleveland Circle, as well as within the Reservoir Yard, which included the installation of power cable, messenger cable, and GLTPS anchors.

This service change is the second of three major outages this spring in support of installing GLTPS at street-level stops on the Green Line – the MBTA successfully completed work on the B branch in April, has now successfully completed work on the C branch, and will perform work on the E branch later this month.

When complete, GLTPS will combine vehicle and wayside equipment to avoid train-on-train collisions, incorporate speed enforcement, and ultimately provide a safer trip for Green Line riders and a safer environment for trolley operators, according to the MBTA.

The MBTA also made major advancements on the C Branch Accessibility Improvements Project, officials said.

MBTA C Line improvements (MBTA)

The Green Line is the nation’s oldest light rail subway line, and nearly all Green Line stations were built before the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Several street-level C Branch stops have platforms at inaccessible heights and significant barriers for riders with disabilities or those using wheeled mobility devices.

During this recent service change, the MBTA focused accessibility upgrades at Summit Avenue, Tappan Street, Dean Road, and Englewood Avenue, officials said.

The existing platforms were removed so new, wider, level, and accessible platforms could be built – these raised platforms are eight inches above the top of the rail for easier boarding – along with sloped walkways and improved lighting to ensure safe and accessible navigation for all riders, officials said.

Green Line trains will continue to bypass Englewood Avenue (outbound) and Tappan Street (outbound) until July 10 and Tappan Street (inbound) until June 12 while this work is completed, with future outages anticipated later this year to further additional accessibility enhancements.

Eng said other work performed along the Green Line to further enhance the rider experience included:

• The MBTA’s Maintenance of Way team accomplished track work at Ayr Road near Cleveland Circle and at the crossover track near Coolidge Corner.

• The MBTA’s Transit Facility and Maintenance Team accomplished concrete repairs, replacement of the yellow tactile edging, and replacement of fencing areas at Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, and Cleveland Circle.

• Work was accomplished throughout the suspension area to prepare for the arrival of the upcoming new fleet of longer Type 10 Green Line vehicles.

• Critical power maintenance and revitalization work was accomplished within the Reservoir Yard.

• Paving work was performed at several track crossings in the Cleveland Circle area and near Reservoir Yard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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