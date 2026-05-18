42 days of isolation: Boston man shares inside look at quarantine life after hantavirus outbreak

OMAHA, N.E. — What started as a trip of a lifetime turned into weeks of uncertainty for Jake Rosmarin.

The travel content creator from Boston was aboard the MV Hondius expedition ship when health officials identified an outbreak of the Andes strain of Hantavirus, a rare virus linked to several deaths connected to the voyage.

Rosmarin is now spending 42 days in quarantine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s National Quarantine Unit, a specialized facility designed for monitoring exposure to dangerous infectious diseases.

After a few days at the facility, Rosmarin was able order items online to decorate his unit with posters, and photos of his loved ones.

“If I’m going to be here for the next now 35 days, 42 days total, after being on a ship for already 6-weeks I want to be comfortable,” Rosmarin said.

The 29-year-old said while he hasn’t tested positive and is not showing symptoms, the situation quickly became frightening once passengers learned people onboard had become seriously ill.

“For me specifically, it was a scary situation,” Rosmarin said.

Rosmarin said staff at the facility check temperatures and symptoms daily while passengers remain isolated inside individual rooms.

“They are hoping to give us the option to get tested at least once a week,” Rosmarin said. “That’ll bring me a lot of comfort knowing that I can get that test weekly.”

He’s been documenting the experience online, trying to stay active and positive while counting down the remaining days in quarantine.

“I’m just trying to make myself as comfortable as possible and try to stay as positive as possible and make myself as busy as possible to get me through these next few weeks.”

Federal health officials believe the overall risk to the public remains low, adding the Andes strain can spread through prolonged close contact but is far less contagious than viruses like Covid-19.

Rosmarin said despite the difficult circumstances, he’s grateful for the care he’s receiving.

Though still, he says he can’t wait to get home.

“Giving my fiancé and my family and friends those first hugs, that first thug if going to feel like the best thing in the whole world,” Rosmarin said.

The quarantine period lasts 42 days due to the virus’ long incubation window. Rosmarin said he plans to continue documenting his experience online throughout his stay in Nebraska.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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