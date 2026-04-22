Major Green Line shutdown starts today. Here’s all you need to know

BOSTON — The Green Line B branch service will be suspended between Kenmore and Boston College for nine consecutive days starting today through April 30, MBTA officials said Wednesday.

The MBTA will perform work on several critical projects on the B branch during this nine-day service outage, officials said.

This includes infrastructure improvements, the continued installation of the Green Line Train Protection System, the replacement of the 130-year-old wooden overhead catenary wire “trough” near the Green Line portals, and necessary maintenance to keep the system operational, officials said.

Green Line shutdown (MBTA)

More information on these service changes and alternate travel options is below:

Free and accessible shuttle buses will replace service between Kenmore and Boston College.

Shuttle buses will not stop at Griggs Street, Allston Street, and Packard’s Corner due to accessibility issues.

The service suspension will be extended to Copley during the weekend of April 25 – 26.

Green Line frequency will be reduced between Copley and Government Center. Riders are encouraged to utilize the Orange Line service at Back Bay for continued service through downtown.

Riders may also travel to Copley from Back Bay, which is about a quarter-mile (a five-minute walk).

Shuttle buses will not stop at Griggs Street, Allston Street, and Packard’s Corner during the weekend of April 25 – 25 due to accessibility issues.

Riders using the shuttle bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Park Street from Boston College should budget at least an additional 10 minutes of travel time beyond their regular commute.

On April 22 – 24 and April 27 – 30, riders can also use the free Route 57 bus service for alternate travel between Kenmore and Packard’s Corner.

Route 57 is not recommended for alternative service during the weekend of April 25 – 26, as there will be no Green Line service at Kenmore.

Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes, officials said.

Riders can find complete information on the MBTA’s website.

Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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