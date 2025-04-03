Grandmother allegedly stole pickup truck, led police on chase through Foxboro with grandchild in car

FOXBORO, Mass. — A 55-year-old grandmother is facing potential charges for allegedly stealing a pickup truck in Norton and leading police on a chase through Foxborough with her 6-year-old grandson in the truck, according to authorities.

Officers in Foxboro were attempting to stop her white Ford F-150 that was reported stolen out of Norton when she fled, prompting a 40-minute-long chase, according to the Foxboro Police Department.

The real life drama finished in the parking lot of a Foxboro health building where police say they cornered the woman.

“At some point they popped her tires and it was a dead-end, she was trying to back out. And slammed into the wall,” said Juan Vasco, who saw the end of the chase.

Police say it all began in the nearby town Norton, when the grandmother stole a pickup truck right in front of its owner, a Wellesley firefighter.

The owner of the pickup truck, who Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward spoke with off-camera, says he was trying to buy a bagel when he saw the woman get into his unlocked pickup truck.

He said he struggled to get her out of his pickup, but she took off, with his cellphone still inside the truck.

Police used the cellphone’s signal to locate the pickup at Patriot Place on Route 1 in Foxboro.

When police approached the pickup they saw the child inside.

But the driver took off again, with police right behind them.

Police followed the truck through the center of Foxboro and even into the Foxboro Police station parking lot.

Ultimately, stop sticks were deployed.

The pickup’s tires were flattened, and still the woman refused to stop.

Finally, when she was boxed in behind the Health Center, Foxborough Police Chief Michael Grace said she still would not get out of the pickup.

“Still sitting in the car, shifting the car, trying to drive away, the officers closed in on the car. Doors were all locked. Couldn’t get into the car, ended up having to smash the windows the number one priority was to remove the child,” Chief Grace said.

He also said during the pursuit, the woman struck three Foxborough police cruisers, causing damage.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed state and local police searching the truck after the crash.

“I saw her coming out of the car kicking and screaming with cops, putting up a fight,” a man told Bob Ward. “She was fighting the firefighters.”

The driver, who hasn’t been identified, and the child were taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

“There was a little boy who was taken out of the cruiser and brought to an ambulance so they could check him out,” a woman told Ward.

The 55-year-old grandmother is expected to face several charges and could be arraigned in Wrentham District Court as early as Friday.

There were no injuries reported during the chase.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

