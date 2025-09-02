Governor Healey calls for end to monthslong trash strike: ‘It’s outrageous’

Governor Maura Healey called for an immediate end to the ongoing trash strike that has impacted more than a dozen communities across the Commonwealth.

The Teamsters have been on strike since early July, asking for higher wages and better benefits.

In a new development, Republic Services and the Teamsters returned to the bargaining table last week, but the meeting ended without an agreement.

Governor Healey, meanwhile, says the strike has to end.

“Republic is outrageous,” she said. “I mean, they’re not playing ball, they’re not at the table, the Teamsters I know have made concessions and are trying to get this resolved."

Boston 25 News has reached out to Republic Services for reaction to Governor Healey’s comments.

The governor says legally the state’s hands are tied because Republic Services are a private company.

She expects municipalities to consider using other trash companies in the future.

“We’ve got communities that continue to suffer and I continue to call on Republic to get to the table and resolve this,” Governor Healey said. “This cannot continue, it’s wrong.”

The Massachusetts towns affected by the strike are:

Peabody

Manchester-by-the-Sea

Gloucester

Wakefield

Marblehead

Malden

Beverly

Danvers

North Reading

Lynnfield

Swampscott

Arlington

Watertown

Canton

