Gov. Healey says she’s getting rid of broker’s fees for Mass. renters

As Gov. Maura Healey prepared to roll out her annual budget in January, she pre-announced plans to include a measure outlawing renter-paid broker’s fees.

On Wednesday, she announced before taking final action on the $61 billion state budget she received Monday that she’ll agree to a similar measure passed by lawmakers.

The governor has until Thursday, July 10, to sign the budget and release any vetoes or amendments.

“BIG NEWS: I’m getting rid of broker’s fees for renters in Massachusetts,” Healey posted Wednesday on X.

Healey added in the post, “From now on, whoever hired the broker is on the hook for the fee, because it should be that simple.”

“If you’ve moved apartments recently, you’ve probably paid four months rent up front - first month, last month, security deposit and a broker’s fee for a broker you didn’t even hire,” she said in an accompanying video. “So this week, as part of my budget bill, I’m getting rid of those renter-paid broker’s fees for good.”

In a press release, Healey acknowledged that lawmakers played a role in what will soon be a new law.

“I’m grateful that the Legislature agreed that the person who hires the broker should be responsible for paying them. While we continue to review the full budget, I am proud to say that the budget I sign will ban renter-paid broker’s fees,” Healey said in the release.

