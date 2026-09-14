Gov. Healey awards $300K in relief to North Shore shellfish harvesters after sewage spill

ESSEX, Mass. — Gov. Maura Healey visited Woodman’s of Essex to present $300,000 to North Shore shellfish harvesters on Monday.

The money was given to the group after millions of gallons of untreated water were dumped into the Merrimack River in June.

The break occurred in Haverhill, in a pipe that carries wastewater from the main pumping station to the treatment plant.

Shellfish harvesters were forced to close operations for 12 days leading up to the Fourth of July.

Several beaches were also closed.

Healey said the work they do is critical to the state’s economy.

The remaining checks were sent through the mail.

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