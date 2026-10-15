Gov. Healey announces new fire safety regulations following deadly Gabriel House fire

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey announced new fire safety regulations on Thursday that she said will better protect residents and align the state with national standards.

The new rules are aimed at improving sprinkler safety following the deadly fire at the Gabriel House in Fall River.

Ten people were killed, and 30 were injured after the five-alarm fire tore through the assisted living facility on July 13, 2025.

It was the deadliest fire in the state in over 40 years.

The Massachusetts Board of Fire Prevention Regulations voted to include the new requirements in the next edition of the Massachusetts Comprehensive Fire Safety Code, expected early next year.

Under the updated fire code, sprinkler systems will require annual checks to identify any recalls.

Property owners will also be required to notify their local fire department when recalled equipment is identified to ensure it is promptly replaced.

The additional rules expand regulations announced in July.

Local fire departments could also require additional safety measures until the recalled equipment is replaced.

25 Investigates obtained 3-D imaging video showing several recalled sprinklers throughout the Gabriel House.

The sprinklers never discharged water during the fire.

Under the new regulations, certain work like welding and grinding will not be allowed when winds exceed 15 mph.

They also aim to simplify building permitting and certification requirements to ensure they can be better understood.

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