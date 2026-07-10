Gov. Healey announces assisted living safety reforms ahead of Gabriel House fire anniversary

BOSTON — Nearly one year after the fatal fire at Gabriel House Assisted Living Residence in Fall River, the Healey-Driscoll administration has finalized new safety regulations to protect elderly residents.

The fire left ten residents dead and dozens injured. The flames spread rapidly after a sprinkler in a second-floor bedroom, where the fire started, failed to activate.

An inspection company later came out and said that the building owners had been informed ten months prior to the fire that the sprinklers were being recalled.

Now, the Healey-Driscoll administration is amending assisted living regulations to strengthen fire safety, emergency response and accountability.

“The Gabriel House fire was a heartbreaking tragedy that forever changed the lives of so many families and the Fall River community,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Over the past year, we’ve worked closely with residents, families, firefighters, first responders, advocates and providers to make sure we learn from that tragedy and take meaningful action.”

The changes were finalized by the Executive Office of Aging & Independence (AGE). In addition to promoting stronger standards of safety, they incorporate recommendations from the Assisted Living Residences Commission and feedback from the public.

Healey said that these reforms will improve safety and “give families greater confidence” that their loved one’s residence is well prepared for emergencies.

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