Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed cyclist on Memorial Drive

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The man who fatally struck a Newton man riding a bicycle pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Thursday.

Junming Zhu, 28, ran over 62-year-old John Corcoran as he was cycling on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Sept. 23, 2024.

Zhu will be sentenced to one year in prison.

He had pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in July 2025.

Zhu told officers that he was swatting at a bug when he went off the road and struck Corcoran head-on.

Prosecutors said Zhu was speeding at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group