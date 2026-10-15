Police say at least 2 people hospitalized after shooting at elementary school in Bend, Oregon

Police said Thursday they were responding to a report of an active shooter at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon.

In a news conference, police said at least two people were hospitalized after the shooting at Silver Rail Elementary and the shooter is dead.

Silver Rail Elementary was under lockdown, the Bend-La Pine school district wrote on Facebook.

The school in Bend, Oregon, which is more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Portland, had 459 enrolled students as of last year, according to the Oregon Department of Education. The school serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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