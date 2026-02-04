Good Samaritan stops to help as fire rips through triple-decker in Dorchester

BOSTON — Several fire crews battled a massive fire on Fuller Street in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbor named Antoine, who lives down the street, was driving by when he saw bright red flames. Without a second thought, he kicked down the front door and helped the residents escape.

“I just went into action, I don’t know why but I did it.”

“I went to the back first, but there was so much smoke and fire, so I went to the front door and kicked the door open and got the people out who were on the first floor. Ran up to the second and third floor, and it was coming down,” he said.

Hailey lives across the street from the residential building, she says she heard sirens and screaming and immediately knew something was wrong.

“I just heard a bunch of loud noise and a bunch of people screaming and yelling.”

Structural damage and debris now left behind after fire crews were able to tame the heavy smoke and flames that reignited at least twice while Boston 25 crews were on scene on Wednesday. Seven residents and one child now left without home.

“We’ve got our Red Cross, neighborhood services helping them,” said Deputy Chief Gerard Viola. He said crews were dispatched at around noon and found heavy smoke in the rear porches, but it’s unclear how it started.

“Heavy fire in the rear porches extended into the second and third floors. No injuries reported at this time,” he said.

Antoine said today will forever be etched in his heart.

“I’m happy there’s no injuries and the guy as I was coming up here just now, he thanked me for saving him and his daughter. They thanked me,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

