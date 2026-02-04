Crews respond to fire in Dorchester triple-decker

Crews worked to extinguish a fire in a Dorchester triple decker Wednesday.

Residents of the multi-family home on Fuller Street were evacuated as crews doused the upper floors of the building with water.

Some flames could still be seen through an open window on the third floor.

Firefighters could be seen cutting away at the roof of the building to get better access to the flames.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was hurt in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

