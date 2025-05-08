Authorities mum on details more than a week after Gloucester Police officer placed on leave

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Questions remain more than a week after a Gloucester police officer was put on paid administrative leave.

On April 28, Chief Edward Conley announced one of his officers was placed on leave after the FBI executed search warrants at two homes in the city, one of which was owned by the officer.

"There is no information indicating that the investigation is related to any conduct performed while on duty or related to their duties as a Gloucester Police Department employee,” Chief Conley wrote in a press release at the time.

Gloucester Police deferred further inquiries to the FBI and the Department of Justice.

A spokesperson for FBI Boston would only say agents were "conducting court authorized activity" and declined to comment further. As of Wednesday, they had no updates.

A DOJ spokesperson also said they had “no updates” on the investigation.

A request for comment from Mayor Greg Verga went unanswered.

The officer’s name has yet to be released.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group