Global pop star announces return to Gillette Stadium for two nights of shows

FOXBORO, Mass. — A global pop star who recently shot part of a music video in Massachusetts announced on Thursday a return to Gillette Stadium with shows planned for two nights.

The North American leg of Ed Sheeran’s “Loop Tour” features 26 stadium shows, including performances in Foxboro next fall on Sept. 25 and 26, 2026.

The newly added stadium dates will kick off on June 13, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 7, 2026.

Fans can register now at EdSheeran.com for early access to tickets. Registered fans will receive a unique one-time code before the presale begins on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 9 a.m.

The Loop tour promises an all-new set design with new songs from his recently released album, "Play," as well as fan favorites and some classics added in.

Sheeran most recently visited the Bay State in March when he performed songs and poured pints at a pop-up pub in Ipswich.

The superstar from the United Kingdom strolled through downtown Ipswich and greeted fans coming from far and wide, as he got shots for the music video for his single “The Old Phone.”

Sheeran explained to the North Shore crowd before his performance that his new single is based on a lawsuit from two years ago, when he was reportedly ordered to hand over his old cellphone. When he powered it on, it unlocked memories a decade old.

He told the crowd, “The first message was from a friend who had passed away the year before. The second message was an argument with an ex-girlfriend. The third was a family member I hadn’t spoken to in 10 years.”

The pop-up and performance come more than a week after Sheeran gave an impromptu performance at the Dubliner bar in Boston.

