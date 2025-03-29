‘We Love You Ed!’: Ed Sheeran Performs, Pours Pints for North Shore Town

Ipswich, Mass. — Ed Sheeran stopped by another Massachusetts town to promote his new single and pop-up pub “The Old Phone” – shooting a music video and serenading hundreds in the town center Friday.

The superstar from the United Kingdom strolled through downtown Ipswich and greeted fans coming from far and wide.

After his performance, Sheeran began greeting more fans for a pint or a bite inside the pop-up pub that opened it’s doors at 1 pm Friday.

Sheeran explained to the crowd before his performance that his new single is based on a lawsuit from two years ago. He was reportedly ordered to hand over his old cell phone. When he powered it on, it unlocked memories a decade old.

He told the crowd, “The first message was from a friend that had passed away the year before. The second message was an argument with an ex-girlfriend. The third was a family member I hadn’t spoken to in 10 years.”

A line of people standing by stretched to Estes Street to get into the pub. Many texted Sheeran’s team an old picture or memory as a nod to the new song for the entrance.

One fan in line explained, “We both lost a best friend... I lost my best friend too when I was 19.”

Another added, “Love Ed Sheeran... Not a lot of exciting things happen here. So, got to jump on it when it does.”

Downtown was partially closed off until 5 pm, when the pub no longer let waves of fans in.

Anne Carrol, an Ipswich native, told Boston 25 she rallied her family when she heard Sheeran was right around the corner.

“He was walking through town with a guitar,” she explained. “So, we rushed down here and we’re just so grateful! He’s bringing so much joy.”

The pop-up and performance come more than a week after Sheeran performed at the Dubliner bar in Boston.

