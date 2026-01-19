Stolen car plows into building in Cambridge, two people injured

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — A car crashed into a building in Cambridge on Monday afternoon just before 1 p.m. after police had attempted to perform a motor vehicle stop when they learned that the vehicle had been stolen out of Boston.

The vehicle involved took off down Albany Street at a high rate of speed, and officers did not pursue it out of safety concerns.

Boston Police Department confirmed that the car had been stolen from Dalton Street at around 12:47 p.m.

Police had learned that it had crashed after later 911 calls.

Upon arriving at the scene, it was learned the vehicle crashed into a building near where Albany Street, Waverly Street, and Erie Street intersect.

Two individuals were transported to local hospitals, one being an occupant of the building who has serious injuries at this time.

The operator of the vehicle has been placed under arrest on related charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group