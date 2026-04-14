CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A man accused of crashing a stolen car into a building in Cambridge and seriously injuring a woman faced a judge today.

58-year-old David Powell is facing multiple charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, larceny of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle to endanger, leaving the scene of property damage, and failure to stop for a police officer.

Prosecutors say that on January 19, Powell was walking in the area of Worcester Street in Boston when he saw a car running in a driveway. The owner had briefly gone inside to check on his toddler.

Powell allegedly got into the driver’s seat of the car. When the owner stepped outside and asked what he was doing, Powell reportedly responded, “I’m taking your car.”

After police received calls about the stolen vehicle and spotted it entering Cambridge, officers activated their blue lights. Powell was allegedly heard saying “uh, oh” on the car’s audio system before speeding off. Police decided to not pursue the vehicle.

According to prosecutors, Powell then hit a speed bump, went airborne, lost control of the car, hit a small tree, and crashed into a building on Erie Street before fleeing on foot. Officers later located him and took him into custody.

At the crash scene, a woman was found underneath the vehicle and identified as 23-year-old Olivia Zerwas. Prosecutors say she suffered broken legs and significant head trauma. She remains in critical condition.

Powell allegedly has 43 prior court dockets, with all but seven resulting in convictions.

“Olivia has a multi-year battle that she’s going to be fighting to get better,” said her father, Chris.

Zerwas is an Emmanuel College graduate who works as an art therapist. According to her mother, she enjoys cooking, gardening, and hiking. “She’s a fighter, and we’re grateful for that,” she said.

Man faces a judge in connection with stolen car crash in Cambridge that critically injured a woman

“There’s no allegation that Mr. Powell intentionally meant to harm anybody or had any idea that anyone was walking on the sidewalk,” Powell’s defense attorney said.

Powell was ordered held on $175,000 bail and will be back in court in June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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