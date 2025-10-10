‘Ghost Hunters’ star Jason Hawes says fight continues for infamous ‘Conjuring’ house

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — There have been a lot of questions swirling about the future of Burrillville, Rhode Island’s infamous “Conjuring” house after JJ Manning Auctioneers announced that the auction scheduled for Halloween was canceled.

Hours after Boston 25 News exclusively spoke with Ghost Hunters Paranormal Investigator Jason Hawes, the message was posted on the auctioneers’ website. The message says the auction was canceled due to the sale of the mortgage loan on the house.

On Wednesday night, Hawes went on YouTube Live to announce that the GoFundMe page started to save the farm was paused after already raising thousands, but several hours later, he announced that the page was back after learning new developments.

“Needham Bank sold off the mortgage. They didn’t sell off the house; they took the mortgage,” Hawes said. “Whoever bought the mortgage is going to have to go through the whole foreclosure process again.”

Andrea Perron, the eldest daughter of the Perron Family, has voiced her concern about the property falling into the wrong hands. The family became famous for experiencing paranormal phenomena after moving into the farmhouse in the early 1970s.

“The only things that could make me luckier are to know that the only place that has ever felt like home to me in my whole life has been saved, that it is safe. That is what matters to me more than anything,” Perron told Boston 25 News.

Hawes expressed confidence in saving the home.

“There are a lot of different avenues we have now,” Hawes said. “This makes it a higher probability than we had last week when he had to go up against everybody. We can do this. This can be a historic movement like no other.”

