Rhode Island’s ‘The Conjuring’ house set to go up for auction

The New England house that was made famous by “The Conjuring” will be hitting the market.

The infamous Burrillville, Rhode Island home that paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren visited in 1971 is set to go up for auction on Halloween after going into foreclosure.

The Warrens claimed that the Perron family home was haunted by a witch who lived there in the early 19th century.

The Warren’s investigation served as the basis for 2013’s The Conjuring, which became a box office hit and spurred several sequels and spin-offs, including the latest entry, The Conjuring: Last Rites, which set new records for the franchise.

The house is on 8.5 acres of land.

In recent years, it’s become a tourist attraction with the owner offering overnight stays on the property.

The property sold for $1.5 million three years ago.

