Daughter of family in first ‘The Conjuring’ house calls for famed ghost hunter to purchase home

BURRILLVILLE, RI — Andrea Perron, the eldest daughter of the Perron Family, is now calling on someone very specific to take on the infamous home in Rhode Island.

Perron is now calling on Jason Hawes, a former Ghost Hunters Paranormal Investigator, to buy the property. The home is set to be put up for auction on Halloween after going into foreclosure.

“He is a man of honor, integrity and authenticity and has made significant strides in the field of the paranormal,” said Perron.

“I’ve stated numerous times I have no interest in that it’s just not the path I saw my life going down and then Andrea Perron made a video,” said Hawes.

Now, Hawes is honoring Perron’s request. A GoFundMe has already raised thousands in support.

“Who knows if this will happen, who knows if it will work but you know what...no matter what if it does or if it doesn’t we’ve created a movement,” said Hawes.

Perron says this movement has brought together believer and non-believers and she hopes her wish is granted.

“More importantly, the farm deserves him,” said Perron.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group