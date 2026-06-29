Germany vs. Paraguay: Heavy traffic expected for win-or-go-home World Cup clash in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It’s win or go home at Boston Stadium in Foxborough today as Germany faces Paraguay in a high-stakes knockout match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m., and only one team will move on in the tournament.

This marks the sixth match hosted in Foxboro during the World Cup, and organizers are reminding fans to plan ahead before heading out.

Gates at Boston Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m., giving fans time to get through security and settle in before the match. Parking at the stadium is pre-booked only, with lots opening at 12:30 p.m.

For those taking public transportation, train tickets must also be reserved in advance. Round-trip fares are $80 per person and can be purchased online at Boston Stadium’s official website.

Rideshare users will be directed to a designated drop-off and pick-up zone at Lot 16.

Officials are urging fans to allow extra time for travel due to expected heavy traffic around the stadium.

Meanwhile, FIFA’s FanFest in Boston has officially wrapped up. Organizers say the event drew more than 155,000 fans from over 100 countries during its run.

With a spot in the next round on the line, excitement is building for what promises to be another electric World Cup atmosphere in Foxborough.

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