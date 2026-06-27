Thousands of Boston Stadium train tickets are still available for Monday’s World Cup match

BOSTON — The MBTA is urging fans heading to Monday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup matchup between Germany and Paraguay to secure their train tickets now, noting that thousands of seats are still available on trains serving Boston Stadium.

Transit officials say about 6,000 tickets have already been sold for the special Boston Stadium Trains, but additional capacity remains for fans traveling to the Round of 32 match in Foxborough. Tickets cost $80 and are available exclusively through the MBTA’s mTicket app.

Passengers are strongly encouraged to check their assigned boarding group times in advance and arrive at South Station within their designated window to help ensure smooth and efficient boarding.

After the match, return trains will begin departing Foxboro Station approximately 30 minutes after the final whistle, with additional trains running every 15 minutes to accommodate crowds heading back to Boston.

What riders need to know:

Boarding times: Fans should confirm their boarding group in advance at MBTA.com and arrive accordingly.

Fans should confirm their boarding group in advance at MBTA.com and arrive accordingly. Extended service: The Red, Orange, Green, and Blue Lines will run extended service until 2 a.m. to help fans get home.

The Red, Orange, Green, and Blue Lines will run extended service until 2 a.m. to help fans get home. Parking options: Riders driving into the city are encouraged to park at subway stations and connect to the MBTA system.

Riders driving into the city are encouraged to park at subway stations and connect to the MBTA system. Express bus alternative: Boston 26 will also operate Boston Stadium Express bus service for fans.

Boston 26 will also operate Boston Stadium Express bus service for fans. Bag policy: Clear bags are recommended, and no personal items may be left on trains during the match.

Officials also remind riders to follow posted signage, allow extra time for travel, and prepare for potential security screenings.

Fans can find additional details and updates on MBTA.com/WorldCup or by following the MBTA on social media.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group