Georgia resident becomes first $2 million prize winner from Mass. Lottery ticket game

Vanesa Menijvar Acosta is fortunate.

The resident of Norcross, Georgia, is the first $2 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$25,000,000 Mega Money” instant ticket game, lottery officials said in a statement on Wednesday, May 28.

Lottery officials said she chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $1,300,000 before taxes.

Acosta told lottery officials that she plans on using her winnings to buy a house and go to college.

The winning ticket, which was a gift from her father, , was purchased at East Boston Corner Market, 233 London St. in East Boston. The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

