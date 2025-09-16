Geography website names 8 most ‘underrated’ Mass. towns in 2025

The eight most “underrated” towns in the Bay State in 2025 are "perfect for travelers and prospective residents seeking authenticity without the crowds," according to a new list.

The geography website World Atlas recently published a list called "2025’s most underrated towns in Massachusetts," featuring small towns that are “rich with personality, offering scenic landscapes, unique attractions, tight-knit communities, and cultural depth.”

The eight most underrated towns in Massachusetts were as follows, according to World Atlas:

Rockport

Great Barrington

Shelburne Falls

Ipswich

Deerfield

Orleans

North Adams

Hingham

The website also shared reasons why travelers should visit each of the towns.

Rockport

“Rockport, located on the tip of Cape Ann, is often bypassed by visitors heading for nearby Gloucester or the outer Cape. Yet this seaside town offers an extraordinary blend of natural beauty, cultural depth, and small-town tranquility.”

Great Barrington

“Nestled in the Berkshires, Great Barrington is often eclipsed by neighboring towns like Stockbridge and Lenox. However, it possesses a dynamic blend of artistic flair, natural beauty, and community spirit.”

Shelburne Falls

“This enchanting village in western Massachusetts is best known for its Flower Bridge—a decommissioned trolley bridge now overflowing with colorful blooms. Despite this beauty, it can be overlooked by tourists who are more focused on Pioneer Valley or the Berkshires."

Ipswich

“Ipswich tends to receive less notice than the nearby towns of Salem and Newburyport. Located along the North Shore, Ipswich is rich in colonial and maritime history.”

Deerfield

“Historic Deerfield is a beautifully preserved colonial village that provides a living history experience unlike anywhere else in New England. Despite this, it is not a tourist-heavy destination on the level of Concord or Plymouth.”

Orleans

“Although it sits on Cape Cod, Orleans often gets passed over for flashier destinations like Chatham or Provincetown. That makes it an ideal place for those seeking natural beauty and serenity without the tourist crush.”

North Adams

“Situated in the northern Berkshires, North Adams has a rugged post-industrial beauty and a thriving arts scene, anchored by MASS MoCA—one of the largest contemporary art museums in the U.S."

Hingham

“Hingham is a coastal gem that often gets bypassed for the more well-known Cape Cod towns. However, the town’s quiet charm and refined character offer visitors a perfect blend of history and nature.”

To read more about each town’s offerings, click here.

