‘Genuinely kind soul’: Mass. community mourns recent high school graduate killed in crash

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A Massachusetts community is mourning a recent high school graduate who lost his life in a single-car crash over the weekend.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Russells Mills Road in Dartmouth around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday found a vehicle that had struck a telephone pole, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

Dartmouth Superintendent of Schools June Saba-Maguire and Dartmouth High School Principal Ryan Shea identified the victim of the crash as 18-year-old Nikoles Joseph.

Saba-Maguire and Shea said Joseph was a beloved member of Dartmouth High School’s Class of 2025.

“Nick will always be remembered for his radiant smile and his genuinely kind soul,” Saba-Maguire and Shea said in a joint statement. “His legacy of putting others first, along with his natural ability to make everyone feel included, will continue to inspire our school community.”

Joseph had plans to enter the field of carpentry, according to Saba-Maguire and Shea.

A crisis support team and mental health counselors will be on hand at the high school from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the remainder of the week.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Nikoles’ family, friends, teammates, and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss,” Saba-Maguire and Shea added.

The crash remains under investigation.

