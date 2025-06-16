Teen killed in Dartmouth crash

DARTMOUTH — A teenager is dead following a deadly single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to Russells Mills Road around 9:27 p.m. for a crash with reported injuries, the Dartmouth Police Department told Boston 25 News.

Eighteen-year-old Nikoles Joseph, of Dartmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

