4 of 17 suspects charged in street takeover targeting Randolph police appear in court

QUINCY, Mass. — Four of the 17 suspects charged in connection with a chaotic street takeover that obstructed traffic and targeted police in Randolph last fall appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Nahom Daniel Brook, 23, of Boston, Hashelyn Darnely Cabral, 20, of Fitchburg, Ashlee Renee Carrier-McLeod, 22, of Leicester, and David Deshawn Daniels, 20, of Fitchburg, all pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court to charges including conspiracy. Brook faces an additional charge of negligent operation.

4 Randolph street takeover suspects in court

Brook, Cabral, Carrier-McLeod, and Daniels were handcuffed and taken into custody pending an afternoon bail hearing, during which they were all released on personal recognizance, subject to the condition that they stay out of the town of Randolph.

All four are due back in court for a pre-trial hearing and a motion to dismiss on June 11.

Randolph police this week released dash‑camera video from the chaotic incident, which happened on Oct. 5, 2025, showing masked men and women surrounding a patrol cruiser, climbing on top of it, banging on the vehicle, and lighting fireworks from the hood while cars spin donuts in the background.

Randolph police release bodycam video of wild street takeover that resulted in 17 arrests Courtesy: Randolph Police Department

“It was chaotic, a tough situation for that officer that night,” Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said during a news conference on Tuesday. “When I first saw the video, it gives you that sick feeling.”

Investigators believe more than 100 people may have been involved, blocking an intersection as the scene unfolded. Police said the officer who first arrived remained inside the cruiser and was not physically injured.

According to investigators, members of the same group were later involved in a similar takeover in Boston, where a police cruiser was torched and totaled.

Authorities said a months‑long investigation involving surveillance video, social media, and multiple communities led to charges against 17 people, all 31 years old or younger. None of the suspects are from Randolph, according to police, with some traveling from as far away as Maine and New York.

Marag described the takeover as a dangerous situation and said it posed a risk to officers and the community.

“They are coming to our community to make it unsafe,” Marag said, adding that social media has played a role in organizing such events.

Marag said he is also pushing for stronger legislation to hold those who plan and take part in street takeovers more accountable.

“Street takeovers create extremely dangerous situations for responding officers, for people traveling through the area, and for residents who live nearby,” Marag said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests are possible.

It’s not clear when the other 13 suspects will appear in court.

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