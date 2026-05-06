Man charged with attempted armed robbery in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Mass. — A man was arrested and charged after police said he attempted to rob a Mobile Gas Station in Plainville with a knife.

On May 1 around 7:28 p.m., officers responded to the Mobil Gas Station for a report of an attempted armed robbery involving a knife. Detectives combed the area, conducted interviews, and reviewed surveillance footage from the business and surrounding area.

Through the investigation, they were able to gather information that led to the identification of the suspect’s vehicle involved in the incident.

On Wednesday morning at around 10:21 a.m., police identified the vehicle believed to have been used during the robbery and he was subsequently stopped by the North Attleboro Police Department. 22-year-old Ryan Cote was taken into custody on motor-vehicle related violations.

Following the stop, authorities executed a search warrant and recovered several items believed to be connected to the armed robbery including the weapon to have been involved.

Cote was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on a motor vehicle charge and is expected to appear in Wrentham District Court on the attempted armed robbery charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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