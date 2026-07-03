Furever Friday: Nova looking for a forever home

BROCKTON, Mass. — Meet Nova, a sweet 9-year-old girl who is looking for a forever home.

Even though Nova’s an older dog, she still runs in circles around you, and she would love a home that’s just as active as she is.

Nova has a heart as big as her adorable smile, and we’ve only seen both grow as time has gone on.

Nova would do best as the only dog in the home and would do well with any human.

For more information and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

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