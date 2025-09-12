Furever Friday: Lavender looking for a forever home

Meet Lavender, an 8-year-old pittie mix, who is a sweet and gentle girl looking for a fresh start and a good home.

Lavender was found tied to a pole in Somerville with a note describing her as sweet, good with cats and dogs, and asking that someone find her a good home.

She still has plenty of energy, enjoying walks and playtime.

Her current foster family includes a dog and two cats and Lavender does well with them.

Lavender has been to the vet and is receiving medication for her eczema skin condition and just needs someone to keep up with her medication.

If you’re interested in meeting Lavender, please reach out to her friends at Sweet Paws Rescue.

