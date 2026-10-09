Furever Friday: Gunner looking for a forever home

SUDBURY, Mass. — Meet Gunner, an adorable bully mix looking for a forever home.

Gunner is a beautiful boy, two and a half years old, and originally from Louisiana.

He was given away during a divorce, and the individual did not want to keep him.

He is used to being in a home setting and cannot wait to get back into a comfortable environment where he can relax on the couch and never be homeless again.

He has a great personality and plays well with other dogs.

For more information, visit the link here.

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