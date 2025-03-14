Furever Friday: Casey looking for a forever home

Meet Casey, a sweet and energetic 9-month-old puppy mix who is a bundle of joy and has made friends with everyone she has met so far!

She is great with people and dogs and would be happy to go home with another dog after a meet and greet here at the shelter.

She is full of puppy energy and is definitely in need of basic obedience training, but she is food-motivated and seems eager to please her people!

She is the perfect medium size at 30 pounds.

If she sounds like a great addition to your home, reach out to our friends at the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts or click this link.

