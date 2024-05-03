Funeral services set as fallen Billerica police sergeant will be laid to rest

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Funeral services will be held Friday morning as family, friends, and law enforcement officials gather to lay fallen Billerica Police Sergeant Ian Taylor to rest.

A police escort will transport Sgt. Taylor from the Cataudella Funeral Home in Methuen to St. Patrick Parish in Lawrence for a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. A private burial will follow.

Aerial video showed a sea of law enforcement filing into the funeral home on Thursday for Taylor’s wake. Black and blue bunting as placed on Taylor’s cruiser has hundreds paid their respects.

Taylor, 49, was struck by an excavator while helping to move a large tractor-trailer at a roadside construction site at the intersection of Boston Road and Pollard Road on April 26, authorities said.

Taylor was rushed to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said that Taylor was a 21-year law enforcement veteran and had been with the department since 2011.

“Sergeant Taylor’s life made an impact while he was here,” Frost said after Taylor’s passing. “His life had meaning. He’s helped so many people. He’s saved so many people. His life had an impact, it had meaning and I’m proud to have had him working for me here in Billerica.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed earlier this week that it has launched an investigation into N. Granese & Sons, Inc., the general contractor linked to the construction accident.

Facts and circumstances surrounding the deadly incident remain under investigation by Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s Office and Billerica police.

