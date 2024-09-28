Funeral services Saturday for beloved Mass. State Police recruit who died after training exercise

WORCESTER, Mass. — The funeral for a Massachusetts State Police recruit who died after a training exercise earlier in September’s funeral is Saturday morning.

Enrique Delgado Garcia’s funeral is at 10:30 a.m. at the Mercandante Funeral Home in Worcester. Massachusetts State Police said members of the 90th Recruit Training Troop, which Delgado Garcia was a part of, are expected to surround the funeral home.

They said pipes and drums will be played as the ceremonial procedure took place. MSP said an Honor Guard will deliver an American Flag to his family.

Delgado-Garcia passed away after suffering broken bones, damaged or missing teeth, and a spinal injury during defensive training in a boxing ring at the academy, sources told 25 Investigates.

Massachusetts State Police Col. John Mawn asked the State Police Division of Standards and Training to “comprehensively investigate” the academy’s defensive tactics program after Delgado-Garcia’s death.

On Monday, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that longtime trial attorney David Meier will lead an independent investigation into Delgado-Garcia’s death.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early decided last week that an independent agency must lead the investigation into Delgado-Garcia’s death because he worked as a victim advocate in Early’s office before transitioning down a law enforcement path with the state police.

“Because of this close relationship, someone else will be handling this matter,” Early said last week. “There is no way this office can handle this. Everyone loved Enrique.”

Campbell noted that the Massachusetts State Police will have no role in Meier’s investigative team or decision-making process.

Delgado-Garcia was sworn in as a trooper in his final hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group