Lynnfield Catholic school cancelled tomorrow after written threat found in bathroom, police say

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Officials are cancelling classes in one Lynnfield school on Tuesday due to a reported threat found in the bathroom.

Lynnfield Police say they responded to the Our Lady of Assumption School around 9 a.m. Monday on a report that a written threat was found in one of the bathrooms. Details of the alleged threat were not immediately available.

Responding officers secured the school and brought in police dogs to investigate. Authorities also spoke with students and their parents and dismissed school early.

In a letter sent home to parents, Principal Cynthia Donovan said:

“This morning, we discovered a written threat in one of our restrooms. We immediately contacted Lynnfield Police and implemented a lockdown which meant all students needed to stay in their classrooms while the matter was investigated by the police. Your children are safe and being well cared for by our teachers and staff....I know this is difficult to learn and that you naturally are concerned. But please know we are proceeding with the utmost concern for your child’s safety.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

Our Lady of the Assumption School is a Preschool to 8th grade Catholic school, according to their website, with more than 300 students enrolled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group