‘Fatal incident’ involving guest at New England ski resort under investigation

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — A “fatal incident” involving a guest at a popular New England ski resort is under investigation.

A spokesperson for Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, confirmed to Boston 25 News that a death occurred at the resort on Saturday.

“Out of respect and privacy for the family, we are unable to share any additional details, but we express our deepest sympathy to the family for their loss,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Portland Press Herald reported that a snowboarder died around 9 a.m.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

