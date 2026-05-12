Funeral services announced for Wellesley children allegedly killed by their own mother

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Funeral services have been announced for the two Wellesley children whose mother is accused of killing them.

Ella and Kai will be laid to rest on Saturday at St. Andrew’s Church in Wellesley.

The siblings were just 7 and 6 years old when they were found dead last month.

Their mother, Janette MacAusland, has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with their deaths. She has pleaded not guilty.

According to prosecutors, MacAusland arrived at her aunt’s home in Vermont on the evening of April 24 with a visible wound to her neck.

Wellesley mother accused of killing children confessed to strangling them, court documents reveal

Police say her aunt initially did not recognize her because she was “absolutely hysterical” when she knocked on the window.

After bringing her inside and helping her calm down, the aunt asked where her husband and children were, according to investigators.

Prosecutors say MacAusland told her aunt that her husband was at the lake and that she had strangled her children. She also allegedly said she had tried to kill herself.

After speaking with MacAusland, Vermont State Police contacted Wellesley police to request a welfare check. Officers later found the two children dead in their beds.

Ella and Kai were students at Schofield Elementary School in Wellesley.

MacAusland’s next court hearing is scheduled for July 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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