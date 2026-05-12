Alleged Cambridge shooter Tyler Brown was granted parole last year for his conviction of trying to kill Boston police officers in 2020.

The State Parole Board’s Record of Decision shows Tyler Brown had a parole hearing on March 26, 2025.

Board members noted that Tyler Brown had completed Violence Reduction and Criminal Thinking Programs and that he enrolled in a Tufts University Bachelor’s program while he was behind bars.

The report indicates that Tyler Brown suffers from PTSD, depression and anxiety.

It also notes that he smoked THC before his incarceration as a tool to increase his appetite.

The Parole Board found Tyler Brown to be a medium risk to re-offend and noted that he was remorseful.

Alleged Cambridge shooter Tyler Brown’s parole record scrutinized

Tyler Brown was released on parole with certain conditions in May 2025.

Now, people in the law enforcement community are saying Tyler Brown was released far too early.

Boston Police Patrolman’s Association President Larry Calderone, among is among those who are angry that six years after Tyler Brown tried to kill Boston police officers by firing as many as 13 rounds at them, he was back out on the streets.

On Monday, authorities identified Tyler Brown as the active shooter who opened fire on Memorial Drive, hitting two people.

According to court records, Brown was released on Parole last May after serving just three and a half years.

“Here we are, we just had a person who had a shootout with police officers less than five years ago. And he’s out walking around now with an automatic weapon, shooting at civilians. There is something wrong with the judicial system here in the Commonwealth,” Calderone said.

In 2021, over the objection of then Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins and Boston Police who were seeking 10-12 years in prison for Brown, Judge Janet Sanders sentenced Tyler Brown to half that, 5-6 years.

With parole and probation, Tyler Brown did not serve even five years. Retired State Police Trooper Todd McGhee is looking for answers.

“It begs the question: what was the criteria for his release? And it begs the question, was this a failure? I think it’s a fair question. I know law enforcement is going to want that answer,” McGhee said.

Former Boston Police Chief Dan Linksey hopes Tyler Brown won’t see any more leniency.

“He was not held accountable the last time he was put in prison,” Linskey said. “Hopefully that won’t happen this time, but we’ve got two people clinging to life that shouldn’t have to worry about that because our system failed our community and our cops.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group