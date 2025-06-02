Funeral held for girl who fell to her death from window in Southbridge

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — Family and friends gathered on Monday to honor the life of a 12-year-old girl who fell to her death from a window in Southbridge in late May.

A funeral for Arya LeBeau was held at the House of Destiny church on Everett Street in Southbridge.

LeBeau was at a friend’s house for a sleepover when she fell to her death, her mother, Charlene Cabrera, told Boston 25.

Cabrera wants to know exactly how her daughter fell out of a third-story window on Saturday, May 24.

Cabrera says she heard there may have been an argument between them and wants police to investigate.

Cabrera is now holding on to the memories of her daughter.

“Just her loud personality, she was beautiful, like so beautiful. She wanted to be a model. She loved doing her dances and her makeup. She loved doing her makeup and her hair,” Cabrera recalled.

The Southbridge Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate.

An autopsy is pending.

