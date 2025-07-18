Fundraiser to be held for victims of deadly Fall River assisted living home fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Fall River community will come together Friday night in a show a resilience.

9 people lost their lives after a fire at the assisted living facility Gabriel’s House Sunday night

Now they’re raising money with “Fall River SHOWS Up.”

The event is scheduled at the St. John’s Club from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It’s a $20 donation and 100% of the proceeds will go to the families in need.

It’s one night, one cause, one community.

One of the collaborators for the event is Christopher Silvia from Christopher’s restaurant.

Friday morning Silvia said, “We’ve been able to get 47 restaurants from Providence to Boston to come in and bring their food, we’re going to offer a sampling of all that. We have music, we have a huge raffle station. So we’re hoping to make a lot of money in fact I just got off the phone with someone who’s going to be writing a $5,000 check before they even get to the door so we’re looking at combined maybe $80,000.”

About 70 people lived in Gabriel House when the fire started Sunday night.

Dozens and dozens of rescues took place with more than 30 people transported to the hospital.

Since then, survivors stayed at the Timao Center which was being used as a shelter until they were all moved out to other facilities.

Silvia said he met with some of the survivors Thursday night and many feel liked they’re in limbo.

“This is just giving them a sense of you know support. So that’s what we want to do. Its what we always want to do and that’s what we will do,” he said.

If you are looking to help the families, a GoFundMe has been set up by the Fall River Firefighters Wives Association.

