Friends remember Boston cyclist killed as advocate for safer streets

BOSTON — Those who knew Louisa Gag, the cyclist recently killed in Boston, say she wanted everyone to feel safe on city streets, but friends and colleagues say she should be remembered for much more than the tragedy that took her life.

Gag spent four years working with Liveable Streets, a nonprofit focused on transportation solutions. Stacy Thompson, a board member, remembers her as a joyful person who “brought so much energy and exuberance.”

“She was such a good friend, like as someone who was her colleague and met her family, met her friends and met many people in her life many times because they were always around her supporting her because of who she was,” Thompson added.

The incident occurred around 8:30 PM, when officers responded to reports of a pedestrian crash in the area of 1457 Tremont Street. There, they found the victim, now identified as Gag, and she was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the driver involved remained at the location following the collision.

Pedestrian struck and killed in Boston

Gag was also known to take so much pride in connecting with people looking to ride their bikes safely within the city.

“They say biking is comes intuitively for kids, but I wasn’t one of them.”

Christina Choi cycles around the area. She says that Louisa always took the time to help her out.

“She really stood out to me because I was one of the slow learners, and she would always make time for me and also others when we were having difficulty even balancing,” Choi added.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who worked closely with Gag, called her a bright light in the community.

In a statement, Wu wrote:

“She quickly became a trusted colleague and partner. I am absolutely devastated by this unfathomable loss for our community and our city. I will miss her terribly.”

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Those who knew Gag say her impact went far beyond her work.

“She’s not a city employee, she’s not a cycling advocate, she’s a daughter, she’s a friend, she’s now part of the fabric of this city forever,” Thompson said.

Her former colleagues finished by adding that Gag would want people to keep advocating for safer streets, and for drivers, they say that starts with slowing down, paying attention, and looking both ways.

An investigation into the exact circumstances of the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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